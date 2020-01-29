eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.72-10.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.92 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Aegis downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 15,129,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. eBay has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

