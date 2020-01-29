eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,633,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.61.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

