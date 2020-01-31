eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,419,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

