eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

eBay stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,105,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

