eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $37.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $35.06. 12,419,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

