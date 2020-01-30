eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. 12,419,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,058,309. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

