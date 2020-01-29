eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EBAY traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,139,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis downgraded eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection