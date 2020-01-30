eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $37.36, but opened at $36.21. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 21,462,259 shares trading hands.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,216 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after acquiring an additional 945,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 663,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

