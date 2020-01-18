eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.23.

EBAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.82. 12,017,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in eBay by 45.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,104,213 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,617,000 after purchasing an additional 974,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

