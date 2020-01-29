eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.61.

eBay stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

