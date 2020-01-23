eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechTarget and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $121.33 million 5.98 $12.95 million $0.45 57.56 eBay $10.75 billion 2.72 $2.53 billion $1.77 20.28

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TechTarget and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 0 2 0 3.00 eBay 3 14 8 0 2.20

TechTarget currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.18%. eBay has a consensus target price of $42.23, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eBay is more favorable than TechTarget.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 11.73% 9.55% 6.64% eBay 18.33% 41.12% 9.12%

Volatility & Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats TechTarget on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, networking, or business applications. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.