eBay’s (EBAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What is Forex?