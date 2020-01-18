Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ebix from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.97.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.16. 263,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Ebix has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). Ebix had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Hans Ueli Keller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $32,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,428 shares in the company, valued at $572,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Ebix by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,600,000 after buying an additional 365,005 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 97,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 1,122.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 92,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ebix by 364.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 86,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

