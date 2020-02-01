Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ROGFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 30,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,762. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks