Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives $25.63 Average PT from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 175.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 3,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,106. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

