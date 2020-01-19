Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.28. 252,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,396. The stock has a market cap of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

