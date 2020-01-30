Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $41.11 on Monday. Echostar has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Echostar will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,374.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 19.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis