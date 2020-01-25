Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SATS. Citigroup downgraded Echostar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 417,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,435. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. Echostar has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Echostar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Echostar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Echostar by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Echostar by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

