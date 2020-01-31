ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

