ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 338790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

