Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EAH opened at GBX 264 ($3.47) on Thursday. Eco Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

