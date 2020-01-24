Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.65 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 168.75 ($2.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.23. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.19).

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

