Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives $199.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,953. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.84. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $152.91 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

