Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ECL. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $198.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $154.64 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

