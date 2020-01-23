Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Acquires C$10,900.00 in Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Maria Victoria Duncan Jackman bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$998,985.

Shares of EVT opened at C$111.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$107.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.34. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12 month low of C$100.30 and a 12 month high of C$117.14. The firm has a market cap of $620.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

