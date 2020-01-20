Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Receives $21.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on EC. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE EC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 56.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

