Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Edap Tms by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edap Tms by 222.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

