Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EDAP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 147,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $121.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.62. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 147,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

