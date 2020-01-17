Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 3,000 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $10,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,119 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $40,172.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

