EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. 4,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,443. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

About EDENRED S A/ADR

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis