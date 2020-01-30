EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EDNMY opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. EDENRED S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

EDENRED S A/ADR Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

