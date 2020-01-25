Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) shares rose 19.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), approximately 99,333,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 22,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $3.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

