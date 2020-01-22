Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at SunTrust Banks

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 111.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Edison International by 51.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $175,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 1,931.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

