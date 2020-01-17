Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 800,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,893 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 227.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,758,000 after buying an additional 3,443,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

