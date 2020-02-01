EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.06

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.06 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 9214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect that EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

