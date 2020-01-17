EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.82

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 4364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

