EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. EDP Renovaveis has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

EDP Renovaveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

