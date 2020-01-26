Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.43. Educational Development shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.40% of Educational Development worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing