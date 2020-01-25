Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $977.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,690,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. 1,670,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.25. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

