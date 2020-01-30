Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,374.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,391 shares of company stock worth $33,140,879 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 13,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.36. 197,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.37 and its 200-day moving average is $226.27. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $163.08 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

