Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $219.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 154,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

