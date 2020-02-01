Edwards Lifesciences’ (EW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.38.

EW stock traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average is $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

