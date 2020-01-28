Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of EW stock opened at $228.92 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,241 shares of company stock worth $38,597,230. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio