Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $236.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Shares of EW stock traded down $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.86. 4,140,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

