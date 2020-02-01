Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.38.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $14.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.63. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Barings LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 29,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

