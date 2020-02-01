Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.15-6.40 EPS.

NYSE EW traded down $14.11 on Friday, hitting $219.86. 4,140,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.23 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.38.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

