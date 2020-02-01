Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. 4,140,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

