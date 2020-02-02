Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 884,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 113,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

