Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.38.

NYSE EW traded down $14.11 on Friday, hitting $219.86. 4,140,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

