Efstathios Topouzoglou Acquires 85,366 Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou acquired 85,366 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65).

Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 606 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 884.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 941.28.

ENOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

